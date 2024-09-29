ADVERTISEMENT

Boy playing with boat in Naripaiyur seashore killed

Published - September 29, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The boat that dashed against a boy on Naripaiyur seashore on Sunday.

In a freak accident, a 16-year-old boy, N. Mohammed Salam of Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district was killed when an empty fishing boat hit him violently on Naripaiyur seashore on Sunday.

The police said that a group of children from Kariyapatti had come on a tour on a cargo vehicle to Sayalgudi.

They were playing on the beach when they found a fishing boat parked.

The children pushed the empty boat into the sea and started playing in the afternoon. The strong waves had pushed the boat forcefully and consequently, it hit against Salam.

The seriously injured boy was rushed to the Government Hospital in Kadaladi, where he was declared brought dead.

