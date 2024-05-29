ADVERTISEMENT

Boy murders 50-year-old grandmother in Vadipatti

Updated - May 29, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 09:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A minor boy has murdered his grandmother, C. Pandiyammal, 50, in Vadipatti after the woman scolded him for having stolen money from the house, on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the boy, who was living in Karur, had had come to his grandmother’s house. When the woman found that ₹1,500 was missing from the house, she asked the boy about the money.

A wordy quarrel broke out and the boy hit her with a log. The woman suffered bleeding injuries on her head and died on the spot.

Based on the complaint of the daughter of the deceased, Vadipatti police have arrested the boy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US