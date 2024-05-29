GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boy murders 50-year-old grandmother in Vadipatti

Updated - May 29, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 09:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A minor boy has murdered his grandmother, C. Pandiyammal, 50, in Vadipatti after the woman scolded him for having stolen money from the house, on Monday night.

The police said that the boy, who was living in Karur, had had come to his grandmother’s house. When the woman found that ₹1,500 was missing from the house, she asked the boy about the money.

A wordy quarrel broke out and the boy hit her with a log. The woman suffered bleeding injuries on her head and died on the spot.

Based on the complaint of the daughter of the deceased, Vadipatti police have arrested the boy.

