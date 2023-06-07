HamberMenu
Boy murdered by friends in drunken brawl near Srivilliputtur

Police said the 16-year-old victim got into a drunken quarrel with his friends, who hit him with logs, badly injuring him; two of the perpetrators are also minors

June 07, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

In a drunken brawl, a 16-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death by his friends, who include two minor boys, in Mamsapuram, on Monday.

Police said that the deceased, S. Sivarama Ganesh of Amatchiyarpatti Main Road, who was pursuing his first year in a diploma course, had gone out with his friends on Monday. When his mother, S. Thamarai Valliyammal (45) returned home from work at 7.30 p.m. she found her son was not at home.

The boy returned home stumbling, at around 11 p.m. with injuries on his forehead. He had told his parents that he had consumed liquor with his three friends, including, one called Kalaiselvan, near a temple that evening. While drinking, a quarrel broke out between Sivarama Ganesh and the others as he had not paid for a shirt the boys had had stitched for a temple festival. They also quarreled about Sivarama Ganesh not giving his friends his SIM card. Even as one of them was beating Sivarama Ganesh with his fists, the others started to hit him with logs.

The boy claimed to his mother that he was tired and went to bed stating that he would go to hospital in the morning. However, he started to vomit blood at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and was rushed to the local government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on Valliyammal’s complaint, the Mamsapuram police have registered a case.

