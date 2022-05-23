Boy killed

Sattur

A two-year-old-boy M. Solairajan of Mettumalai was killed when a cargo vehicle hit him while he was playing near his house on Monday. The police said the cargo vehicle was going around the street to sell drinking water with a tank mounted in it. The autorickshaw, belonging to En Karuppasamy, 34, of Konampatti, was driven by Palpandi, 20. When he tried to move the vehicle in the reverse direction, he failed to take note of the boy standing on the road at Ambedkar Nagar. The rear wheel crushed the boy and killed him on the spot. The police said that the driver did not have a valid driving licence.