Boy killed in accident

Staff Reporter June 09, 2022 22:15 IST

D. Chandru, 16, of R. Kavanur was killed and two boys injured when a TNSTC bus knocked down the motorbike on which they were riding here on Thursday.

The police said that the boys were returning home on a two wheeler after visiting Uthirakosamangai. The accident was reported near Santhai vazhiyankovil at around 5 p.m. Chandru was killed on the spot. The injured C. Sai Prasad 17 and P. Paros 17, both from Kavanur, were admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital. Ramanathapuram Bazar Police have registered a case.