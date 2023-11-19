ADVERTISEMENT

Minor boy killed, 5 injured as bus hits passengers at Aruppukottai

November 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy, D. Thaneesh Ahmed of Ajees Nagar, was killed and five others were injured when a mini-bus ploughed through a group of passengers waiting outside the New Bus Stand here on Sunday.

The police said that bus driver R. Mareeswaran, 32, lost control of the vehicle while turning into the bus stand.

The bus hit two autorickshaws and also hit the passengers, identified as Ajmeer Roja, 26, another of her son, Darbees Ahmed (nine months), Meeran Beevi, 70, Lakshmi Priya, 30, and Karuppasamy, 60.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital here. Aruppukottai Town police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US