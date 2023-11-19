November 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Aruppukottai

A three-year-old boy, D. Thaneesh Ahmed of Ajees Nagar, was killed and five others were injured when a mini-bus ploughed through a group of passengers waiting outside the New Bus Stand here on Sunday.

The police said that bus driver R. Mareeswaran, 32, lost control of the vehicle while turning into the bus stand.

The bus hit two autorickshaws and also hit the passengers, identified as Ajmeer Roja, 26, another of her son, Darbees Ahmed (nine months), Meeran Beevi, 70, Lakshmi Priya, 30, and Karuppasamy, 60.

The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital here. Aruppukottai Town police are investigating.