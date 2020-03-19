Boy influenced by man to remain in Saranalayam

19 March 2020 20:54 IST

It’s good for him to stay in Tirunelveli-based home: HC

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered continuous custody of the boy from Tirunelveli, who had come under the influence of a man with criminal antecedents, with Saranalayam, a home run for abandoned children in Tirunelveli.

Taking cognisance of the report submitted by the court-appointed guardian to the boy, senior advocate Veera Kathiravan, and psychiatrist C. Ramasubramanian, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi said that it was safe for the boy to stay in Saranalayam for now.

The mental health of the boy was examined by Dr. Ramasubramanian. With the boy not willing to go to M.S. Chellamuthu Trust for further assessment of his mental condition, the court said that he should remain in the Tirunelveli-based home.

The court was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by a relative seeking a direction to produce the boy before the court after he had come under the influence of a man with criminal antecedents, who tried to usurp the properties registered in the name of the boy.

The court had earlier directed that the properties should be protected. Subsequently, the man and his aides who tried to take advantage of the boy’s innocence were arrested. The court also directed that a bank account should be opened in the name of the boy so that the money accruing in the form rent from the properties could be deposited in it and used for the welfare of the boy. The court adjourned the hearing till April 2.