Boy hacks father to death near Srivilliputtur

July 23, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

A boy hacked to death his father, who frequently quarrelled with him and his mother under the influence of alcohol, in Koomapatti police station limits in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Police said the boy, who was a high school dropout, worked with his parents in a brick kiln. A couple of days ago, the boy’s father Moorthy (name changed) took the debit card of his wife and withdrew ₹3,000 and consumed liquor. On Saturday morning, he took ₹200 from his wife and returned home drunk.

Moorthy picked up a quarrel with his wife and son. When the woman asked the boy to call the police, Moorthy started to abuse her. Angered by his behaviour, the boy took a machete and repeatedly attacked his father. The injured man was rushed to the Government hospital at Watrap, but the doctor declared him brought dead.

Koomapatti police have registered a case of murder.

