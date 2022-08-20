Boy, grandfather die from electrocution

A five-year-old boy and his grandfather died on the spot after they allegedly came into contact with a live high tension wire that was reportedly lying on the ground in their coconut farm at Mannarkottai village near Kamudi in the district on Saturday.

Police said the two victims were identified as M Ganesan, 55, and Mohanish of Reddiyapatti in Virudhunagar district. They came to the farm early in the morning. As they were walking inside, the boy reportedly stepped on the wire and instantly suffered burns and fell unconscious. Ganesan attempted to save his grandson, but he too was injured and died.

The farm workers on the adjacent land informed the police and the two bodies were sent to Kamudi Government Hospital for post mortem.

A senior officer said Mohanish’s father, Rajesh, was working abroad. Two relatives of the victims, Subbaraj, 62, and Mani, 50, who came to the mortuary, saw the bodies and fainted. They were admitted to the GH for treatment.