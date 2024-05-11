Boy from Narikuravar community excels with 414 marks in Class X board examination

The son of a beads seller hailing from the Narikuravar community in Sivaganga district has showcased his dedication to education by scoring 414 in the Class X board examination.

J. Duraipandi, 17, studying at Mannar Higher Secondary School in Sivaganga, has scored 414 in Class X examination and wishes to pursue medicine.

“My elder brother was the first person to enter college from our community in Sivaganga. Though he could not pursue his heart’s desire, it was a huge inspiration for each one of us in our family and community to pursue higher education,” he said.

While he had heard that preparing for NEET was expensive, he was confident that he could succeed by studying his school syllabus. “I have opted for pure science group for higher education as it would help me focus on subjects required to clear NEET,” he added.

Since no one from his community had become a doctor or reached a greater position, his parents educated him from a young age to excel in his interest.

His father, T. Jayapandi, 38, said their only wish was to not allow their children to end up like them.

“We have had enough of travelling across districts and getting humiliated based on our appearance. We will never allow our children to end up in this business. My elder son managed to enter a college, and this instils a belief in us that he would lift us up by getting into good-paying jobs,” he added.

Though he was not sure how he could support his son’s dream of studying medicine, he said he would try his maximum to support with whatever he needed to clear the entrance examination.

He further said he was relieved that their community had been included in the Scheduled Tribes list for which they had protested for years together. “Now at least the benefits would help us in uplifting our people.”

Another student, D. Danush, from the same community has scored 412 in the Class X board examination.

