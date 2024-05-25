Boy from Bihar murdered in residential school in Madurai; another boy secured

In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old boy from Bihar was murdered by a fellow minor student from the same State in a Urdu school in Melur near here on Friday.

The police said that several students from Bihar were studying in the residential school being run in Kathapatti village.

When the hostel warden found M. Mohammed Shanawaz (9) of Purnia in Bihar, missing from the school premises, he lodged a complaint with the Melur police.

During investigation, the police found that the deceased had a fight with a fellow student the previous day.

When the police interrogated him, he reportedly admitted to have stabbed the boy with a knife and dumped his body in the septic tank on the hostel premises.

The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

Melur police are investigating.

