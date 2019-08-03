Boy found hanging in hostel room

Shaiju, 19, hailing from Vandiperiyar in Kerala, who was studying B.Com (II year) at a private Arts and Science College, near Periyakulam, was found hanging in one of the hostel rooms, on Saturday morning.

The boy along with three other hostel inmates were allegedly warned by the hostel warden on Friday, after they were found smoking on the hostel premises.

Following this, the college administration had informed the parents of the boy and summoned them.

But even before they could reach the college, the boy took the extreme step on Saturday morning.

“As it was a weekend, some boys had gone home and their rooms were vacant. The victim chose one of the empty rooms to hang himself. There was no suicide note nor any injuries on his body,” said a police official. Devadhanapatti police have registered a case of 174 Cr Pc (hanging) and have sent the body for post mortem to the Periyakulam Government Hospital.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104’ and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.