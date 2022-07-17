Boy electrocuted at Koodal Nagar railway station

A 17-year-old boy, P. Vineswar, of Meenatchipuram, was injured after being electrocuted while playing atop a stabled coach at Koodal Nagar railway station on Sunday.

The police said that the boy was playing with his friends at the railway yard.

He had climbed upon a stabled coach and had come in contact with the overhead cable carrying high-voltage power supply and was electrocuted.

Railway police and Railway Protection Force personnel rushed to the spot and the boy was taken to the hospital by an 108 ambulance.