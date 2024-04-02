ADVERTISEMENT

Boy drowns in well near Srivilliputtur

April 02, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 A 15-year-old boy, S. Vijayakumar, of Melakodangipatti near Srivilliputtur drowned in a well on Sunday evening. 

Police said the boy, who was studying Class X, had been helping out his electrician father in his work.  He had gone to a farm well with his friends.  While his friends had a swim, the boy sat on the steps and watched them playing in the water.  When he tried to get up, his slipped into the water and drowned. 

Firemen fished out his body after a struggle. Vanniyampatti police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US