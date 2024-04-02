Boy drowns in well near Srivilliputtur

April 02, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

A 15-year-old boy, S. Vijayakumar, of Melakodangipatti near Srivilliputtur drowned in a well on Sunday evening.

Police said the boy, who was studying Class X, had been helping out his electrician father in his work. He had gone to a farm well with his friends. While his friends had a swim, the boy sat on the steps and watched them playing in the water. When he tried to get up, his slipped into the water and drowned.

Firemen fished out his body after a struggle. Vanniyampatti police have registered a case.