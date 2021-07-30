Boy drowns in quarry pit

A 11-year-old boy, S. Nitish Kannan, drowned in a quarry pit filled with water in Keezha Chellaiahpuram under Ezhayirampannai police station limits on Friday.

Police said that the deceased was part of a group of devotees from South Pudur near Sankarankoil in Tenkasi district, going on a padayatra to Mariamman Temple in Irukkangudi. As the devotees stopped by in the village to have their breakfast at around 8.45 a.m. near the quarry pit, three of them went there to take bath.

Nitish Kannan, studying VI standard, ventured into the deep part of the pit and started drowning. The others could not save him. Fire and Rescue Services personnel fished out the body.

Ezhayirampannai police are investigating.