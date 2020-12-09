Boy drowns in construction pit

A pit at a construction site, where a boy drowned near Periyakulam in Theni district on Wednesday.

09 December 2020 20:57 IST

PERIYAKULAM

In a tragic incident, Harish, a six-year-old boy here, reportedly fell into a construction pit, which was filled with rainwater and died. As the news spread, the parents and relatives refused to take the body on Wednesday and squatted on the Theni-Periyakulam Road demanding action against the contractor.

Police said a godown for storing paddy by the Department of Agriculture was being constructed at Noolthope near Periyakulam. DSP Muthukumar and team rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators. The body was sent to Government Hospital for post-mortem. Devadanapatti police have registered a case against the contractor identified as Jagannathan.

