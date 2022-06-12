Boy buys online game user identity for ₹42,000

June 12, 2022 21:03 IST

A youth, N. Mohanasundaram of Vadipatti, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody on a charge of cheating a 12-year-old boy from Bibikulam of ₹42,000 by selling his user identity of an online game with high scores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said that the accused, a polytechnic college dropout, had advertised his intention of selling his online game user identity with high scores on social media. The victim, studying Class VII, who also plays the same game, wanted to buy the user identity for pride to show off among his friends.

Belonging to a poor family, the boy had taken money from his house without the knowledge of his mother and first transfered money through online mode and then handed over cash in the last few days. When the mother found the cash missing from home, the issue came to light.

Based on her complaint, the Tallakulam police registered a case of cheating and arrested the youth.

Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar has appealed to the parents to keep a close watch on their children against getting duped while playing online games. He also asked them to lodge complaints against such tricksters to the police for immediate action.