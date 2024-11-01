GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boulder placed along railway track near Kadayanallur

Published - November 01, 2024 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A huge boulder was placed along the railway track between Kadayanallur and Pamba Kovil Shandy railway stations on Thursday night.

However, the locopilot of Chennai-bound Pothigai Express which was moving on the section, noticed the boulder and stopped the train. He removed the boulder and the train left with a short detention at around 7 p.m.

Railway sources said that since the express train had started to move after a scheduled stoppage at Kadayanallur, it was moving slowly, and the locopilot noticed the boulder which was placed close to the track. Further investigation was on.

