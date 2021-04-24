Boulder falls on railway track

24 April 2021 21:49 IST

Madurai

An alert loco pilot Vijay Kribhakaran and an assistant loco pilot Gopalakrishnan avoided a goods train colliding with a huge boulder that had fallen on the Madurai-Dindigul broadgauge track between Kodai Road and Ambaturai Railway stations on Saturday evening.

According to railway sources, the goods train, carrying foodgrains, was running past Kodai Road station with a speed restriction of 50 kmph already in force in the rock-cutting area.

Advertising

Advertising

While negotiating a curve, the crew members had noticed the boulder and applied emergency brake and managed to stop the rake some 50 metres ahead off the boulder at around 6.50 p.m. The area had experienced drizzling then.

After pushing the boulder away from the track, the goods train resumed its journey with the detention of 10 minutes.