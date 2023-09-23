‘Bottom-to-top approach key for sustainable development’, says former IAS Officer

September 23, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

A bottom-to-top approach was required to achieve sustainable development. It should start with the development of the individuals which will lead to the development of the family, then the organisation and society, according to former IAS Officer S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 11th edition of Madurai Symposium organised by the DHAN Foundation. He said that initially development was viewed from top to bottom. However, it did not yield the desired results. The bottom-to-top approach will yield results and this was the new social order for sustainable development, he said. He also said that though many plans existed on paper, there should be a proper implementation for the plans to succeed.

DHAN Foundation Executive Director M.P. Vasimalai said that the main objective of Madurai Symposium was knowledge-sharing. He said that the theme of this edition was ‘Advancing Inclusive Development for a New Social Order’. There would be a focus on community development and on how to integrate various aspects for development and sustainability, he said.

Highlighting that technology was key for growth, Chairman of DHAN Foundation B.T. Bangera said that the modern methods should be adopted. He said that India’s growth trajectory was good. However, the rural community should not be left behind. He pointed out that through CSR activities a lot of changes were achieved and people should use them to improve villages.

Speaking about the need for an inclusive development, Executive Director, LAICO, Aravind Hospitals, R.D. Thulasiraj, said that any organisation involved in social development should have inclusiveness. Nobody should be left behind. Accessibility to services and proactiveness to include everyone should be achieved through a proper mindset, he said.

Vice-Chairperson of Kalanjiam Movement ‘Padma Shri’ P. Chinnapillai, President of Vayalaam Mutual Movement V. Durairaj and President of Neithal Mutual Movement M. Sankar were felicitated. Director of DHAN Academy A. Gurunathan welcomed the participants.

