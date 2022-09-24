Bottles with flammable liquid hurled at RSS functionary’s house 

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 24, 2022 23:02 IST

Police personnel at the house of an RSS functionary where bottles with flammable liquid were hurled in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Three bottles containing flammable liquid were allegedly hurled at the residence of an RSS functionary in Madurai on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the bottles were hurled at the residence of M.H. Krishnan at Mela Anuppanadi.

Two unidentified men came on a bike to the area. While one got down from the bike and threw the bottles at the residence, the other one was waiting on the bike. Later, the two sped away on the bike, CCTV images suggested.

The Keerathurai police are investigating.

