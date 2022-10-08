Bottles filled with petrol hurled at mini-bus near Thatchanallur

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified miscreants hurled lit-up bottles of petrol on a private mini-bus parked at Nalvaladi near Thatchanallur in Tirunelveli district on Friday night. The vehicle was partially destroyed in the fire.

Police said that no one was injured as the bus crew had reportedly parked the vehicle on the roadside in Uvari police station limits. The incident happened around 1.30 a.m.

On information, a police team visited the scene of crime. According to a senior officer, a few seats were destroyed in the fire. The rear portion of the vehicle too was completely gutted. Forensic experts were pressed into service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigation revealed that the miscreants might have committed the crime either due to business rivalry or as a show of dissent over the arrest of ‘ Rocket’ Raja by police in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Meanwhile, police collected evidence from CCTV footage in nearby areas. According to them, a few persons on two-wheeler could be seen hurling the bottles at the bus. Further investigation was on.

Police officers said that with Thevar Jayanthi ahead this month end, special check posts were being installed. After the arrest of ‘Rocket’ Raja, surveillance had been intensified across the district as a precautionary measure.