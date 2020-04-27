Bottlenose dolphin carcass washed ashore

The carcass of a 10-feet-long bottlenose dolphin was washed ashore at Pullaveli beach near here on Monday.
Forest officials said the female marine mammal, aged about 3 to 4 years, had suffered an injury near the flipper. The mammal, which is seen in the deep sea of Gulf of Mannar, might have lost its way after accidentally hitting the rock, they said.
The carcass of the marine mammal, weighing about 400 kg, was buried on the shore after an autopsy by forest veterinarian Manoharan.
