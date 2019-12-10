Bose market reconstruction to begin shortly

TIRUNELVELI

Work on the reconstruction of the 100-year-old Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Market in Tirunelveli Town under the ‘Smart City Programme’ on an outlay of ₹ 10.98 crore is all set to begin within a month as the traders of 350 shops in the market have agreed to shift their business establishments to the temporary market being created at Exhibition Grounds.

Since the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Market close to Swami Nellaiyappar Temple is very old and is in dilapidated condition, the Corporation proposed to reconstruct it into a ‘user-friendly market’ with sufficient space and modern facilities for the visitors and parking area.

As the traders having their shops at this cramped market, who were given just a few days to vacate their shops to give way for the demolition of 350 age-old shops and subsequent reconstruction of the market under the Union Government-funded ‘Smart City’ programme, the shopkeepers refused. Though the Corporation assumed a warring posture, the traders, unperturbed over it, roped in former Tirunelveli MLA N. Maalairaja and social activist ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy, into the tussle to launch counter offensive saying that any move to remove them forcibly would only lead to unsavoury incidents.

Observing hunger strike against the move, they also demanded alternative spot to continue their business until the reconstruction of the new Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose market is over and priority in allotting shops to the original tenants.

As the stalemate continued and the Corporation could not vacate the shops forcibly to start the work there, Chief Executive Officer of Tirunelveli Smart City Limited Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), V. Narayanan Nair and Corporation Commissioner and Managing Director of the SPV, G. Kannan met the representatives of the shopkeepers personally at their place for negotiations. When they made the government’s position clear to the tenants and promised that they would be given alternative place to continue their business, they agreed to it.

Consequently, temporary shops are being erected on the western end of the exhibition grounds where the temporary bus stand is now functioning as the Tirunelveli Junction bus terminus is also being reconstructed.

“Since the temporary bus stand is now functioning at the exhibition grounds, the movement of public will naturally augment the shopkeepers’ business. We’re planning to complete the work on the new market by December 2020,” Dr. Nair told The Hindu here on Tuesday.

The new market with 70 shops will have basement where 341 bikes and 15 cars can be parked. Besides firefighting equipment, the market will have a borewell, reverse osmosis drinking water system, CCTV for round-the-clock monitoring, solid waste bins etc.