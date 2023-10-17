HamberMenu
Borewell tractor mows down woman

October 17, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

An 80-year-old woman was mowed down by a borewell tractor at Avaniyapuram in Madurai on Tuesday. 

Police said the deceased was identified as V. Ramammal of Avaniyapuram. She was living along with one of her relatives.

On Tuesday morning, when returning home after getting food from a temple nearby, she stood near a borewell tractor and waited to cross the road.

The tractor driver P. Sundaram (53), a native of Attur, Salem, who was reportedly talking over the phone with the engine turned on, moved without noticing the woman, investigation officer said. 

The vehicle mowed down the woman killing her on the spot. The body was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post mortem. 

Traffic investigation wing have registered a case against the driver and arrested him.

