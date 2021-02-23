Surveillance on inter-State borders to be intensified

TENKASI

23 February 2021 19:04 IST

Tenkasi and Kollam district administrations have decided to deploy teams drawn from departments of police, public health, excise, forest and transport to monitor movement of vehicles and criminals before and after the Assembly elections to be held in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Collectors of Tenkasi and Kollam district of Kerala took the decision at a meeting held at Tenkasi on Tuesday, as mandated by the Election Commission of India.

“We’re talking all these measures to ensure free and free poll during the Assembly elections and peaceful living of people on both sides of the border,” said G.S. Sameeran, Tenkasi Collector, after the meeting with his Kollam counterpart B. Abdul Nasar, Superintendent of Police, Kollam Rural, K.B. Ravi and other senior officials of various

departments from both districts.

The meeting discussed precautionary measures to be taken on both sides of the border by deploying officials drawn from various departments to curb the movement of banned articles and substances and execute the non-bailable warrants pending in both the districts against inter-State criminals by ensuring better coordination between the police of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“They will share their intelligence inputs so as to check the movements of criminals completely,” Dr. Sameeran said.

Mr. Abdul Nasar said the step was being taken to ensure peaceful, free and fair poll by deploying efficient teams from both sides.

“We’ll put in place all possible measures to check illegal activities of all sorts and poll code violations. This coordination and surveillance by the teams from both the districts will continue even after the elections so as to check all nefarious activities on both sides of the border,” Mr. Abdul Nasar said.