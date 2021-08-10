Check on border areas

Officials from Theni and Idukki districts held a meeting at Kumuli on Tuesday to ensure peace during Onam festival and Independence Day celebrations.

Theni ADSP Rajendran, JC (Excise), Idukki, Saleem, Uthamapalayam DSP Uma Devi, among others, participated.

They said that surveillance at Cumbum Mettu, Mandiparai, Moongipallam and Kumuli borders had been intensified in view of movement of more commuters and tourists. Apart from screening people for COVID-19, a close watch would be maintained to prevent smuggling of contraband .

A police officer said that narcotic substances including ganja and fake liquor could be smuggled. ‘We will ensure that the illegal activities are prevented. Habitual offenders from both sides may use heavy movement of people and indulge in illegal activities. Public can share specific information with officers and their identity would not be revealed.

Meanwhile, health department officials in Cumbum said that there could be more tourists from far and near cities with Kerala relaxing guidelines meant for the COVID-19. However, they would insist public to show their vaccine certificates. The tourist operators/drivers have been instructed to wear masks properly and ensure that there was no overcrowding.

A travel agent in Cumbum said that people could come for a day trip to Thekkadi as boating was thrown open now there.