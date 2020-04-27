Bootlegging rears its head again

The crime rate that came down to almost zero since March third week is now seeing a spike with bootlegging rearing its head as liquor shops remain closed over the past 25 days due to COVID-19 pandemic scare.

It may be recalled that when P. Kannappan was the Superintendent of Police of composite Tirunelveli district comprising the recently born Tenkasi district, he conducted raids at Kumbilampadu, Manjankulam, Marukalkurichi, Chokkampatti, Urumankulam and a few more areas where bootlegging was rampant.

Bootlegging that created many crorepatis in Tirunelveli district for several decades since late 1960s vanished during his three-year tenure that ended in 2002 as Superintendent of Police. They invested their money in TASMAC liquor shops or bars and their association with alcohol continued.

Others are now following in their footsteps in the wake of the lockdown.

In a recent incident, bootleggers hid fermented wash used in manufacture of arrack in farms at Vasudevanallur and Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district, Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district, near Kalakkad in Tirunelveli district and Marthandam in Kanniyakumari district.

Two persons, including a private school teacher, have been arrested during a police raid at the hideout at Vasudevanallur. One person, identified as Madasamy, and two others have been nabbed with 15 litres of fermented wash at Kadayanallur. At Thangammalpuram under Ooththumalai police station limits in Tenkasi district, police have confiscated 20 litres of fermented wash and arrested seven persons from Therkku Panaivadalichathram.

Srivaikundam police are on the lookout for bootleggers from Velloor in connection with the seizure from a farm near Srivaikundam. At Mamoottukadai under Marthandam police station limits, police have seized 35 litres of fermented wash from three persons, Russelraj, 60, Suresh, 44, and Sheeba, 36.

In another raid, they have seized a litre illicit of arrack from R. Benedict Antony, 43, of Thiruthuvapuram under Kaliyakkavilai police station limits. In both cases, the accused are reported to prepared fermented wash in the backyard of their houses. The common feature in all cases is that the fermented wash was prepared for personal consumption only, police say.

Moreover, ganja peddling is also thriving during the ‘dry days’. When a police team recently tried to nab a ganja peddler, Ajit, and two of his associates at Asaripallam, it was attacked. Two policemen sustained minor injuries, but they managed to secure the trio.