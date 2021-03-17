272 sensitive, 14 critical polling stations in Kanniyakumari district

Even as the district is gearing up for the polling on April 6 in six Assembly segments and the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll, the police have identified 272 sensitive and 14 critical polling stations in the district, where due security arrangements will be made to ensure free and fair polls.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said adequate security arrangements would be made in the sensitive and critical polling stations where armed policemen and the paramilitary forces would be deployed. Surveillance had been intensified along the Kanniyakumari – Kerala border to check the movement of criminals and banned products.

Informing that nine cases of model code of conduct violation had been registered so far in the district, the SP appealed to the public to alert the police election cell on 04652 – 229000 or 294500.

The SP said the police had so far seized 210.65 kg of ganja at 20 places since January and 28 persons had been arrested in this connection. Moreover, 4,744 bottles of liquor were seized from 480 persons who were selling liquor illegally.