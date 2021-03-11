244 vulnerable, 7 critical polling booths identified

Virudhunagar

11 March 2021 19:08 IST

The district administration has identified 244 vulnerable and seven critical polling booths in the district.

While Tiruchuli Assembly constituency has the highest number of vulnerable polling stations, Virudhunagar Assembly seat has the lowest number of 21 polling stations.

The vulnerable polling stations are measured by the past records of law and order problem, lower turn out of voters and caste-wise and communally sensitive areas, District Returning Officer and Collector R. Kannan said. The number of vulnerable and critical booths would be revisited.

Meanwhile, among the seven critical polling stations identified, Srivilliputtur and Sivakasi Assembly constituencies have two such polling stations each and Rajapalayam, Sattur and Virudhunagar Assembly seats have one each.

Those polling booths were those where the percentage of polling was over and above 90% in the past and where 75% of the votes have gone to one particular candidate.

“We will deploy central paramilitary forces at those polling stations identified as vulnerable and critical. Besides, each polling station will have a micro-observer,” he said.

The micro-observer will be an officer nominated from any of the Central Government departments or nationalised banks.

Stating that the Election Commission has asked to provide web-streaming or closed circuit television cameras for 50% of the total number of 3,270 polling booths, the Collector said that the vulnerable and critical booths would be covered under provision of this facility.