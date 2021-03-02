Polling booths inspected

Collector and District Returning Officer R. Kannan on Tuesday inspected polling booths in Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli on Tuesday.

The officials were in the process of providing additional polling booths wherever the total number of votes was above 1,050.

He checked basic amenities and asked officials to provide drinking water, toilet facility, ramps for differently abled persons for the convenience of voters.

Returning Officers Murugesan (Aruppukottai), Ganesan (Tiruchuli), Santhanalakshmi (Virudhunagar) and Virudhunagar Tahsildar, Sivajothi, were present.

Voters, who had effected changes in names, address and photographs in the voter list, can get duplicate copy of their multi-colour elector’s photo identity card from e-service centres.

In a statement, he said voters can approach e-service centres at the nearest taluk office or Collectorate for cards on payment of ₹ 25 a card.

The corrections sought through Form 8 and 8A have been incorporated in the final voter list published on January 20.

He said special teams have been formed to curb illegal sale and smuggling of liquor in the district.

A team led by TASMAC-Virudhunagar, Assistant Manager (Accounts), P. Sankareswari, will monitor daily sale of liquor in TASMAC shops and look into complaints.

The team can be contacted over phone: P. Sankareswari – 87607-97980; S. Sanjeevi 97916-63777 and S. Pandi – 98942-36988.