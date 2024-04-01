GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Booth Level Officers to distribute voters information slips before April 13 in Thoothukudi LS constituency

April 01, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector and Returning officer G. Lakshmipathy distributing Voters Information Slip in Thoothukudi on Monday.

District Collector and Returning officer G. Lakshmipathy distributing Voters Information Slip in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Booth Level Officers commenced the distribution of Voters Information Slip to the voters in the six assembly constituencies in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency from Monday. 

The officers were instructed to complete the distribution work before April 13. The information slips would include details of the name of the voter, polling booth name and location, election date and time, do’s and do not’s for voters.  

Further, to know about the details of the booth location, a unique QR code on the backside of the slip could be scanned and accessed.  

District Election Officer and district Collector G. Lakshmipathy has also noted that the Voters Information Slip would not have any photo of the voters and it could be in any way used as proof for identification of the voter. So, the voters must carry their voters ID and any proofs approved by the Election Commission of India, for voting on April 19. 

