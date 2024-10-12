Books are best companions for all age groups, says HC judge as he inaugurates Dindigul Book Fair

Books are the best companion for all age group and it helps enhance skills, said High Court Judge A. D. Jagadish Chandira.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the 11-day book fair that is being held at the Dudley Higher Secondary School Grounds, organised by the Dindigul district administration and the Literary Circle, he said that by reading books, a person acquires knowledge and also improves personality development.

Reading books was essential for all age groups as it gives an opportunity to learn new words and vocabulary. The habit of reading books gives clarity on multiple issues and enables people to engage in quality debates and dialogues.

Apart from academic and curricula, many stalwarts in the country had read books and visited libraries. Legal luminary like B. R. Ambedkar had over 60,000 books in his library, he pointed out and urged the younger generation to be part of the reading movement.

When it has become a norm to release data relating to revenue earned by Tasmac after festivals in Tamil Nadu, book fairs should surpass the figures across Tamil Nadu and this would bring in the much needed transformation, the judge said.

In her address, District Collector M. N. Poongodi said that students visiting the book fair would get a 15 per cent discount. The students are given attractive hundis in which they can save their money and buy books. The concept has become a success here as the children learnt to save their money and also indulge in reading.

Through the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, the district administration has engaged over 6,000 volunteers who help children to read and write. The skill based training is bound to expand into tribal habitations in the district, she added.

Former Dindigul Collector M. Vallalar, who is now the vice-chairperson and chief executive officer, TN Maritime Board, Chennai, said that he makes it a point to visit the book fair every year in Dindigul as it was during his tenure that the concept was established.

He said that in every dwelling, the family members should have a small space and use it as library. He also suggested that in every homes, the members should sit together and discuss about the books they read and avoid use of digital modes at least for a day in a week.

The IAS officer said that reading books helps enrich knowledge and also instils confidence. The days of travelling to far places to buy books have become a thing of the past as the TN government had launched book fairs and expos across the districts. In the coming years, the fairs would reach out to smaller pockets thus making it a people’s movement.

Earlier, Mr Vallalar launched the first book sale at the expo and Dindigul SP A. Pradeep received the first copy.

The organisers said that every day, they would conduct multiple events for the visitors and there are 126 stalls participating. The book fair concludes on Oct 20.

