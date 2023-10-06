Book-reading programme held

October 06, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

Ahead of the Madurai book fair, ‘Madurai Vasikiradhu’, a book-reading programme was held on Ezhuthanikara Street here on Friday in order to create awareness among the students of the importance of reading books.

The students read their favourite books at the book reading event

Speaking on the occasion, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan told the students, who had gathered for the event, that good books could change their lives.

He urged the students to read a lot of books and gain knowledge. He also asked the students to visit the book fair with their friends and family and make the event a success. He said that it was fitting that ‘Madurai Vasikiradhu’ was held on Ezhuthanikara Street which celebrated books and Tamil language.

Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar said that the book fair would begin in Madurai on October 12. He said that a wide range of books would be on display at the book fair and there would be good discounts.

Various competitions have been planned to be conducted during the book fair. The students were urged to participate in the competitions and showcase their talents.

MLA M. Boominathan, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and other officials participated in the event.

