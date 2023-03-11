Book on words unique to Tamil language released

March 11, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur, V. Thiruvalluvan, on Saturday released a book titled ‘Em Mozhiye Semmozhi.’

The book, which explores the exclusive words that are unique to Tamil language and not found in other languages, was authored by M. Raja Climax, founder-chairman of CEOA Educational Institutions. It was released at CEOA Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kosakulam here.

The first copy of the book was received by the Principal of Yadava College M. Narayanan. Efforts are on to add the book in the syllabus of a few universities soon, added a press release.

Co-author Manjula introduced the book while retired professor Nirmala Mohan gave its context analysis. Head, Department of Tamil, Sourashtra College, Chitra, and Assistant Professor, The American College, Angelin Thangakani, felicitated. CEOA Educational Institutions Chairman E. Samy and others were present.

