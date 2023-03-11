ADVERTISEMENT

Book on words unique to Tamil language released

March 11, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur, V. Thiruvalluvan, releasing a book ‘Em Mozhiye Semmozhi,’ authored by M. Raja Climax, founder-chairman of CEOA Educational Institutions, in Madurai on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur, V. Thiruvalluvan, on Saturday released a book titled ‘Em Mozhiye Semmozhi.’

The book, which explores the exclusive words that are unique to Tamil language and not found in other languages, was authored by M. Raja Climax, founder-chairman of CEOA Educational Institutions. It was released at CEOA Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kosakulam here.

The first copy of the book was received by the Principal of Yadava College M. Narayanan. Efforts are on to add the book in the syllabus of a few universities soon, added a press release.

Co-author Manjula introduced the book while retired professor Nirmala Mohan gave its context analysis. Head, Department of Tamil, Sourashtra College, Chitra, and Assistant Professor, The American College, Angelin Thangakani, felicitated. CEOA Educational Institutions Chairman E. Samy and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US