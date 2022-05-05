Book on translated poems of Bharathi launched

V. Rajkumar Bharathi, centre, great grandson of Subramania Bharathi, hands over the copy of a book, Firelets: Glimpses of Bharathis Poetry, to Davamani Christopher, left, Principal, The American College at a function in Madurai on Thursday. Lady Doak College Principal Christianna Singh is seen. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

“The life of Chellama paati was filled with hardships, she being the wife of none other than ‘Mahakavi’ Bharathi. But she dealt with them all in her own individualistic way,” said V. Rajkumar Bharathi, great-grandson of poet Subramania Bharathi while speaking at a book launch at The American College here on Thursday.

The event was organised by the Study Centre for Indian Literature in English and Translation (SCILET) of the college as part of observing Bharathi’s 100th death anniversary. The event also formed part of the initiative of the Union government to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.

The book, titled ‘Firelets: Glimpses of Bharati’s Poetry,’ penned by Bhooma Veeravalli, Principal Executive Director, Human Resources, Indian Railway, was specially launched in Madurai by Mr. Rajkumar Bharathi, a musician.

It was received by Principal M. Davamani Christober and Lady Doak College Principal Christianna Singh.

The book originally launched a few months back is ‘a contemporary translation’ of the poems of Bharathi. Each poem has a short introduction, giving a historical, anecdotal or socio-political context to it, according to the book’s backcover blurb.

Ms. Bhoomi, the author, through a recorded video, said that the great nationalist poet had something to say to everybody, young and old, educated and illiterate, on every topic. “He is more relevant today than ever, given the fact he was way ahead of his times, a visionary. He had dealt with sensitive subjects as well as simple things in life, in his poems and writings,” she added.

She went on to translate, in English, a few excerpts from the great poet’s writings.

Mr. Rajkumar narrated a few interesting incidents on his late great-grandmother and his great-grandfather. “Bharathi was a great revolutionary. What he said, he lived, such was his magnanimity,” he added.

He also sang snippets from songs he had composed, comprising lyrics of Bharathi’s poems. He said one can learn the art of living through Bharathi's Puthiya Aathichudi.

Gandhigram Rural Institute Dean P. Anandakumar, SCILET director R. Premila Paul, and students of Department of English from various city colleges were present.