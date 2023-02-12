ADVERTISEMENT

Book on Thambi Naidoo, Gandhi’s lieutenant, released

February 12, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court Judge S. Srimathy releases book on Thambi Naidoo at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Mahatma Gandhi has preached on every aspect of life that not a day goes by without thinking about his worldly messages, said S. Srimathy, Judge, Madras High Court on Sunday.

She was speaking at the book release of ‘Gandhiyin Thalapathi, Thambi Naidoo’ authored by A. Annamalai, Director, National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi.

“To learn about the sacrifices and contribution of Thambi Naidoo, who was the lieutenant of Gandhi during his Satyagraha against racism in South Africa is inspiring. Mr Naidoo had given his four sons to work alongside Gandhi during the Indian freedom struggle is an important piece of history and not many are aware of it,” she said, appreciating and thanking the author for bringing out a book on a lesser-known hero.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She also appealed to the author to bring to light more such personalities and document them in the way of books.

The first copy of the book was released by Judge Srimathy and was presented to N. Venkatesh Prajna, chief, Department of Cornea, Aravind Eye Hospital. He spoke on how five generations of Mr Naidoo’s family were associated with Gandhi.

The event was part of the A. Ramasamy endowment lecture held every year. Mr. Ramasamy had authored ‘Tamilnaatil Gandhi’, which documents Gandhi’s relationship with Tamil Nadu.

Museum secretary K. R. Nanda Rao, treasurer M. Senthil Kumar, research officer R. Devadoss and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US