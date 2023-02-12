Book on Thambi Naidoo, Gandhi’s lieutenant, released

February 12, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MADURAI

Mahatma Gandhi has preached on every aspect of life that not a day goes by without thinking about his worldly messages, said S. Srimathy, Judge, Madras High Court on Sunday.

She was speaking at the book release of ‘Gandhiyin Thalapathi, Thambi Naidoo’ authored by A. Annamalai, Director, National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi.

“To learn about the sacrifices and contribution of Thambi Naidoo, who was the lieutenant of Gandhi during his Satyagraha against racism in South Africa is inspiring. Mr Naidoo had given his four sons to work alongside Gandhi during the Indian freedom struggle is an important piece of history and not many are aware of it,” she said, appreciating and thanking the author for bringing out a book on a lesser-known hero.

She also appealed to the author to bring to light more such personalities and document them in the way of books.

The first copy of the book was released by Judge Srimathy and was presented to N. Venkatesh Prajna, chief, Department of Cornea, Aravind Eye Hospital. He spoke on how five generations of Mr Naidoo’s family were associated with Gandhi.

The event was part of the A. Ramasamy endowment lecture held every year. Mr. Ramasamy had authored ‘Tamilnaatil Gandhi’, which documents Gandhi’s relationship with Tamil Nadu.

Museum secretary K. R. Nanda Rao, treasurer M. Senthil Kumar, research officer R. Devadoss and others were present.