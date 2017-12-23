Book on Rajan Chellappa released

A book on the contribution of former Rajya Sabha MP V.V. Rajan Chellappa as sitting MLA of Madurai North Assembly constituency and former Mayor for development of Madurai was released here on Friday.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao released the first copy of the book that was received by former Corporation Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of Labour R. Nanthagopal.

High Court Judge G. R. Swaminathan recalled his association with Mr. Chellappa as the standing counsel for the Corporation when he was the Mayor.

“He never interfered with any cases I handled in those days,” he said.

Mr. Nanthagopal said that Mr. Chellappa had brought several development works to Madurai as Mayor such as development of omni-bus stand, separate shops for jasmine vendors, renovation of Rani Mangammal chathiram, construction of a new marriage hall for Poonga Lord Murugan Temple, renovation of Eco park and Rajaji park.

Mr. Chellappa said that the Iyer Bungalow-Moondrumavadi Road would be laid and a high-level bridge would replace the present Kuruvikaran Salai.

He sought suggestions on infrastructural development for the city from the people.

S.S. Annamalaisamy, cardiologist, suggested that efforts should be taken to store water in Sri Mariamman Temple tank round the year. Besides, a permanent convention centre should be set up. Senior president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry S. Rethinavelu said that Madurai was being neglected by the authorities concerned.