Book on ‘Monoliths of Madurai Pudumandapam’ released

August 13, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Renowned Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah releases the book ‘Monoliths of Pudumandapam’ in Madurai on Saturday.

Renowned Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah releases the book ‘Monoliths of Pudumandapam’ in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Renowned Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah released a book titled ‘Monoliths of Madurai Pudumandapam’, by designer M. Rathina Basker, here on Saturday. The book contains detailed notes and illustrations.

Mr. Pappaiah released the Tamil version of the book and the first copy was received by trader T.P. Rajendran. Mr. Pappaiah appreciated the author and illustrator Mr. Basker for carrying out a detailed research. He said the book was well-documented and well-presented. Each illustration spoke for itself, he said, adding that the book should reach all parts of the world.

Thiagarajar Mills Executive Director K. Thiagarajan released the English version of the book and the first copy was received by Mr. Basker’s mother Ms. Jeeva Murugesan. He said the illustrator had meticulously taken efforts to present each image of the monoliths from various angles.

He told the students that all people had talents hidden in them and they should take steps to hone their skills. He bought a set of Tamil and English versions of the book for the college library and urged the students to read them.

Mr. Basker said he was a lover of Madurai and strongly felt the need to document the monoliths of Pudumandapam. He started the work on the book in 2015 and had only completed the first of the three volumes he had planned. He said he had now started work on the second volume.

Writer and social activist A. Muthukrishnan highlighted the contents of the book. Director of Fortune Pandiyan Hotel in Madurai G. Vasudevan, convenor of INTACH Madurai Vani Senguttuvan and Managing Director of Kadambavanam Resort Chitra Ganapathy were present.

