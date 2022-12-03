Book on history, culture of Tamil Muslims released

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A book Tamizhaga Muslimgalin Varalarum Panpadum was launched in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Indian Union Muslim League President Professor K.M. Kader Mohideen and All India Islamic Foundation Secretary M.K. Mohammed Hasan Sahib released Tamizhaga Muslimgalin Varalarum Panpadum, a book on the history and culture of Tamil Muslims, authored by A. Basher Ahamed.

The first copy was received by senior advocate M. Ajmal Khan.

Professor Kader Mohideen appreciated the author and said that the book was an important one which documented the history and culture of Muslims. Speaking about the importance and significance of the Tamil language, he said Historian Dr. Vincent Smith had stated that Indian civilisation started from the south (Tamil Nadu) and not north of India. Niece of A.P. J. Abdul Kalam, A.P.J.M. Nazeema, and popular Tamil orator Abdul Kader, were present. Mr. Abdul Kader urged the public to read books. There was a decline in reading habits. People should read good books, he said.

