Book on former DGP’s time in Thoothukudi released 

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 02, 2022 23:01 IST

Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court (second from left) releases the book ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’, the Tamil translation of ‘Tuticorin Files’, authored by V. Sudharshan (extreme right), in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court on Friday released a book, ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum,’ by M. Kumaresan, the Tamil translation of ‘Tuticorin Files’, authored by senior journalist and writer V. Sudarshan.

The book documents the life of retired Director General of Police Anoop Jaiswal during his time as a police officer in Thoothukudi. The first copy of the book was received by former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur, M. Thirumalai.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Swaminathan praised the title of the book. The title itself made him want to read the book and complete it overnight. The author took efforts to give a different title rather than go for a literal translation, he said.

He said this showed the quality of the translation. A number of police personnel who had worked under the former DGP were present, Justice Swaminathan said, adding that it showed the love and respect they had for Mr. Jaiswal.

Mr. Thirumalai said he had read the book at a stretch. He shared some interesting chapters from the book that captivated him.

Mr. Sudarshan called Mr. Jaiswal a good narrator and recollected how he approached him when he had planned to write the book.

