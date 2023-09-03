Book on Eelam authored by senior advocate released

September 03, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MADURAI

A book authored by senior advocate T. Lajapathi Roy titled ‘Vedar Naattil Singangalum Puligalum,’ on Eelam struggle in Sri Lanka, was released at the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai on Saturday.

The speakers - anthropologist Bakthavachala Bharathi; writer and advocate Balamurugan; historian and writer Stalin Rajangam; academician A. Marx; senior advocate M. Ajmal Khan; advocate G. Prabhu Rajadurai; and Vasuki Bhasker of Neelam Publications highlighted the contents of the book. Earlier, advocate S. Rajasekhar welcomed the gathering and the author proposed the vote of thanks.

