ADVERTISEMENT

Book on Eelam authored by senior advocate released

September 03, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Bakthavachala Bharathi, former Director, Puducherry Institute of Linguistics and Culture, releases the book, ‘Vedar Naattil Singangalum Puligalum,’ authored by T. Lajapathi Roy, senior advocate, Madras High Court, in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

A book authored by senior advocate T. Lajapathi Roy titled ‘Vedar Naattil Singangalum Puligalum,’ on Eelam struggle in Sri Lanka, was released at the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai on Saturday.

The speakers - anthropologist Bakthavachala Bharathi; writer and advocate Balamurugan; historian and writer Stalin Rajangam; academician A. Marx; senior advocate M. Ajmal Khan; advocate G. Prabhu Rajadurai; and Vasuki Bhasker of Neelam Publications highlighted the contents of the book. Earlier, advocate S. Rajasekhar welcomed the gathering and the author proposed the vote of thanks. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US