Book on Eelam authored by senior advocate released

September 03, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Bakthavachala Bharathi, former Director, Puducherry Institute of Linguistics and Culture, releases the book, ‘Vedar Naattil Singangalum Puligalum,’ authored by T. Lajapathi Roy, senior advocate, Madras High Court, in Madurai on Saturday.

S. Bakthavachala Bharathi, former Director, Puducherry Institute of Linguistics and Culture, releases the book, ‘Vedar Naattil Singangalum Puligalum,’ authored by T. Lajapathi Roy, senior advocate, Madras High Court, in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

A book authored by senior advocate T. Lajapathi Roy titled ‘Vedar Naattil Singangalum Puligalum,’ on Eelam struggle in Sri Lanka, was released at the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai on Saturday.

The speakers - anthropologist Bakthavachala Bharathi; writer and advocate Balamurugan; historian and writer Stalin Rajangam; academician A. Marx; senior advocate M. Ajmal Khan; advocate G. Prabhu Rajadurai; and Vasuki Bhasker of Neelam Publications highlighted the contents of the book. Earlier, advocate S. Rajasekhar welcomed the gathering and the author proposed the vote of thanks. 

