May 28, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MADURAI

In a novel move, the Book Guild of Madurai organised a workshop for children in the age group of 5 to 10 years with their mothers, in which resource persons and experts from the literary and academic fields participated on Saturday.

According to Nicholas Francis, founder and mentor of the Guild, the objective of the workshop was to know the interest levels of the children in reading books.

During the interaction, the resource persons including Dharani Kesavan, Anthea Isaac, Jayavalli and Rani Gunaseeli found that ideally the children should be familiarised with reading habit, which would help them to cultivate it for long years. Some children may be keen on writing short stories and poems et al.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Book Guild of Madurai has been engaged in research, critical analysis, literary meetings and book release activities and engaging children in such a workshop was a maiden initiative, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.