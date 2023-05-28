ADVERTISEMENT

Book Guild conducts reading session for children and parents

May 28, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a novel move, the Book Guild of Madurai organised a workshop for children in the age group of 5 to 10 years with their mothers, in which resource persons and experts from the literary and academic fields participated on Saturday.

According to Nicholas Francis, founder and mentor of the Guild, the objective of the workshop was to know the interest levels of the children in reading books.

During the interaction, the resource persons including Dharani Kesavan, Anthea Isaac, Jayavalli and Rani Gunaseeli found that ideally the children should be familiarised with reading habit, which would help them to cultivate it for long years. Some children may be keen on writing short stories and poems et al.

The Book Guild of Madurai has been engaged in research, critical analysis, literary meetings and book release activities and engaging children in such a workshop was a maiden initiative, the release said.

