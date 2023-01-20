Book fair to begin on February 9 in Ramanathapuram; logo released

January 20, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The fifth edition of the annual book fair-cum-sale - ‘Mugavai Sangamam’ begins in Ramanathapuram from February 9 to 19, said Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Thursday.

Releasing the logo and the mascot at the APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial in Peikarumbu, the Collector said, that due to the overwhelming response coming in from book lovers and enthusiasts in the past, the district administration has planned to organise a few unique and novel initiatives during the fair.

The 11-day long book fair to be held at the Raja School Grounds would have participants from leading and prominent publishing houses. The objective would be to encourage reading habit among all sections and age group of people, he said and added that equipping students with knowledge through books would enhance their skills other than academics.

To encourage pro-active participation, the organisers have planned a “Book Wall” at the Collectorate. Public and philanthropists were welcome to donate books, which would be received and gifted to needy people and book lovers. Persons interested in gifting books to the Book Wall can contact 6374284628. They can also directly contribute at the offices of the RDOs at Ramanathapuram and Paramakudi and at all the offices of the Tahsildars, Mr Varghese said.

The public were welcome to give suggestions and record their wishes for the Book Fair at 7094439999 or at 04573-231610 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or mail at mugavaisangamam@gmail.com. till January 30. Those who give the best suggestions would get book coupons and certificates.

Noted writers and columnists would also be participating at the book fair. Competitions for school and college students would be conducted and winners would be given prizes on the occasion.

Writer Saravanan, District Revenue Officer A M Kamatchi Ganesan, Assistant Collector (Training) V S Narayana Sharma and among others participated.