Book fair to be held in Madurai

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 21, 2022 22:57 IST

A mega book fair is to be organised by Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) and the district administration between September 3 and 13 at the Tamukkam grounds, stated a press release.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that the book fair aims to turn book reading into a people’s movement under the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The fair will house more than 200 stalls and will be open between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The highlight of the book fair will be a children’s hall with events such as storytelling and workshops etc.

Workshops will also be held by experts for interested people on poetry, essays, speeches, fiction, drama, cinema, archaeology and fine arts.

Cultural programmes by school and college students, ‘pattimandram’ with popular speakers will be held every evening.

The Collector has requested children, students and the general public to participate and benefit from the book fair.

