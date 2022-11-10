Book Fair to be held from November 17

The Hindu Bureau
November 10, 2022 20:57 IST

Virudhunagar

The district administration has sought donations from the public to conduct various programmes during the first-ever book fair to be held here from November 17 to 27.

In a press release, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the book exhibition would be held from 11 a.m till 9 p.m. on all days. Over 100 stalls would be put up in the expo. Besides, the district adminsitration has plannned to conduct seminars, special debates by noted authors and cultural programmes by school and college students and folk programmes.

Tamil Nadu STate Department of Archaeology would display of artefacts unearthed in Vembakottai Archaeological site.

The Collector sought donation to ensure that the exhibition reached all sections of the people. A separate bank account has been opened and people can hand over cheques and demand drafts to the Collector in person. Besides, they can transfer the money to the Indian Overseas Bank Account opened in the name of Collector (Book Fair). The account number is 17480-10000-10896, MICR Code: 626020304 and IFSC CODE : IOBA0001748.

Further details can be obtained from Tahsildar, Disaster Management, Ramanchandran, over 70108-02058 and Additional Personal Assistant (Land) to Collector, M. Muthukazhuvan over 75502-46924.

